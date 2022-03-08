Investigate and punish soldiers who stormed Manhyia-North - Security Expert fumes

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

Dr. Adam Bonaa, a security expert says the gradual involvement of the military in political activities is dangerous and a disaster waiting to explode in the country.



According to him, the military is trained to do combat and protect the territorial borders of the country and not for guard duties.



Speaking to this reporter Monday night, Dr. Bonaa expressed utter disgust at the manner some military persons were seen in a military pick-up vehicle at Manhyia North constituency of the NPP wielding dangerous weapons.



He wondered why an internal matter like a polling station election of the NPP should be policed by the military when the Ghana Police have been trained to do that competently and adequately.



"I call on the military high command to cause an investigation into the Manhyia North constituency where persons in military uniform were seen carrying arms during internal elections of the NPP and I hope those found to have done that would be punished severely", the security expert posited.



Dr. Bonaa said the military top hierarchy should carry out a full-scale inquiry into what occasioned the military to participate in the internal party matters of the NPP.



He also called on them to take note of the creeping and unfortunate tendency and tackle it head-on before it becomes an emergency situation in the country.



Dr. Bonaa revealed that the only situation that can occasion the military to be part of such an exercise would be at the behest of the Police.



"By law, the police can write to the military to formally request for the assistance of the military to help them deal with security situations but in the Manhyia North case nothing of the sort happened and it is so embarrassingly disgusting," Dr. Bonaa expressed with fury.





He further disclosed that his checks with the police shockingly indicated that no request was made by them for military assistance.



He wondered on whose authority the military was then dispatched to the Manhyia North Community.



Dr. Bonaa expressed surprise at the bloody experience in the Techiman North and many other places during the 2020 elections the security persons still find the policing of pure political party activities lucrative to be a part of.



"The National Security Minister should take charge and stop the aberration being perpetrated in the country by some of the security agencies", Dr. Bonaa stated passionately."