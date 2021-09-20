Investigate and punish persons who leaked MMDCEs list – Dr Fiadomor

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• MMDCEs list leaked on social media last week



• Some names in the leaked list were not appointed by President Akufo-Addo



• This has created tension among some constituents in the country



President of the Chamber of Local Government, Dr Richard Fiadomor, has called on government to launch an investigation into the leaked list of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



He also suggested that persons found culpable should be punished for their actions.



Speaking on Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, September 20, 2021, he said the actions of these unscrupulous people have put President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a tight corner.



Dr Fiadomor attributed the agitations of some constituents in the list to the leakage of the recommended list



He said, "Now they have put the president in a very tight corner…the president is not bound to go by the recommendations of the committee. So now that we know that the president is not bound by the recommendations of that committee, it was very improper for the list to have come into the public domain...If you look at what happened in Tema Central, it was because in the earlier list, everybody saw that one Charles Boateng was the one who has been recommended and the person who has now been nominated came third, so the question is what went wrong?”



“I think that the position they have put the president is most unfortunate. Whoever leaked that particular report must be punished because the position they have put the president is very bad,” he reiterated.



The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, on Sunday released the full list of MMDCE nominees at a press conference in Accra.



He explained the MMDCEs are to serve the nation, therefore, everyone should accept the list in good fate.