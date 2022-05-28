Investigate Mahama’s airbus scandal and leave the dead – Akpaloo to Special Prosecutor

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The 2020 presidential candidate for the Liberty Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has slammed the Special Prosecutor (SP) for ignoring the infamous airbus scandal to investigate the ‘will’ of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John.



According to the leader of the LPG, the SP – Kissi Agyabeng – is indulging in what he termed as selective justice.



He argued that the OSP doesn’t have the courage to take on the ‘big fishes’ actively engaged in corrupt practices and that explains why Kissi Agyabeng is pursuing ‘the dead’.



“It is only dead people that he can investigate. Someone has ‘chopped’ airbus money and when you came, you are pretending you don’t know about it… can’t you investigate that. If Sir John were alive, you wouldn’t have dared to [investigate allegations regarding his will]. Didn’t anyone inform the SP that Martin Amidu was looking into the airbus scandal.”



Citing the OSP’s case against Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka (MCE for New Juabeng) and Agyenim Boateng (former PPA CEO), Mr. Akpaloo said that the OSP is only capable of ‘cheap achievements’.



He opined that there are people who have seriously embezzled state funds but the OSP has neglected to prosecute those people in high places.



“So is it only Agyenim Boateng Adjei who has done wrong and can be taken to court? So the Special Prosecutor wants to tell me he hasn’t seen those paying bribes to get elected aside the New Juabeng MCE? What of those in parliament who have taken bribes to allow people become ministers?”, he querried.



He however clarified that his speech does not mean he condones corruption or corrupt practices.



“I don’t want to be misconstrued. I’m not condoning social vices [corruption] but I want the laws to be applied fairly when people do bad things. Don’t do selective justice.”