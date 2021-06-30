Investigate Ejura shooting incident ‘thoroughly’ – Annoh-Dompreh appeals

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has added his voice to calls for a probe into the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region that resulted in the death of two persons.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on June 30, 2021, Annoh-Dompreh appealed to the public to be circumspect with their criticism of the security personnel over their handling of issues.



He noted that the personnel like all humans make errors and when such mistakes are made, it is only right that investigations are undertaken to identify the personnel who misconducted themselves and deal with them in accordance with the law.



He said that the practice of bundling the security agencies together and attacking them should not be entertained.



“We should be encouraging the state institution, that’s the police, the army, the national security to conduct a thorough investigation and then the perpetrators should be brought to book.



“People who serve in the police service, the army, other security services are human beings like us. So if under certain circumstances, we have these personalities going beyond boundaries and some excessive in the enforcement of the law, then we have to depart and identify all these people but not to lump them together,” he stated.



The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri also downplayed suggestions that the unfortunate incident is state-sponsored and aimed at ‘oppressing’ citizens.



“What I don’t agree with is for anybody to create the impression that the state is oppressing individuals for exercising their right,” he said.



The death of the two who were protesting the death of social activist Ibrahim Mohammed, known popularly as Macho Kaaka has led to public outcry over the security situation in the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since broken his silence on the matter, directing the Interior Minister to institute investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of the three persons.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister for Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct forthwith, a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry with recommendations for appropriate action within 10 days, ie. By July 9, 2021 to President Akufo-Addo," part of the statement read.



"The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, Abdul Nasi Yussif and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," it added.



