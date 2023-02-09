Invest resources into children’s education—Parents told

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: GNA

Obrempong Kwasi Boanu I, the newly enstooled Kyidomhene (chief of the crowd) of the Adantia Divisional Council, Sunyani West Municipality, has appealed to parents to invest their resources into the education of their children to ensure they have a better and secure future.



He said education remained the surest legacy that parents could bequeath to their children, saying though the government was doing much to improve quality education, it was imperative for parents to provide their children with basic education needs.



This would sustain children’s interest in schools and help them pursue and achieve high academic laurels and become responsible adults in future.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adantia, a farming community near Odomase in the Bono region, Obrempong Boanu I said he had prioritised education, and would therefore ensure that all school going-age children in the area were admitted in schools to acquire formal education.



The chief also promised to ensure that schools in the area had enough classroom blocks, furniture and learning and teaching materials to facilitate effective teaching and learning.



He said all deserving teachers in the area would also be identified and well-motivated to inspire them to redouble their efforts to improve the academic performance of children.



Obrempong Boanu I noted that children would either grow to become national assets or liabilities based on their upbringing and development and advised parents to be closer to their girl-child.



He advised the youth in the area against drug and substance abuse, alcoholism, and promiscuity, which could ruin their lives.



He asked them to channel their exuberances into productive activities.



Meanwhile, Obrempong Boanu I expressed concern about the deplorable nature of the Adantia-Kwatire-Odomase road and appealed to the government to reshape the road to facilitate the movements of the people and their economic activities.



In a related development, Okogyedom Barimah Asante Boamah, the Chief of Adantia has taken the Kyidomhene through the traditional rites to seal his enstoolment.



Known in private life as Kwasi Boanu, and a Sunyani-based businessman, the Kyidomhene occupied the stool, which was rendered vacant after the death of his late grandfather, Nana Kwabena Apraku who died 25 years ago.



Okogyedom commended the Kyidom family of the division and expressed the hope that with the enstoolment of Obrempong Boanu I, the development of the area would be brought to the next level.