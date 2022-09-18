Invest more in literacy, TVET to liberate Ghanaians from poverty  

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Engage Now Africa, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has called for increased investment and partnership into literacy and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a catalyst to end poverty.



The NGO said collaboration between the Government and non-State actors would help enhance people's knowledge and give industrial and professional skills to the vulnerable in society.



This, in turn, would make many self-employed and become socio-economically empowered, thereby, lifting thousands of Ghanaians out of poverty.



Madam Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director, Engage Now Africa, said this at an event to mark the 2022 International Literacy Day in Accra



She noted that the time had come for Ghana to combine literacy and TVET activities to enhance people’s socio-economic status and liberate them from poverty.



She said: “It is not only literacy that will empower the vulnerable, but skills as well. I, therefore, request the government to support NGOs that are into vocational skills with start-up capital to ensure the learners after having received the training will set up businesses to ease the pressure of unemployment on the government.”



In a speech read by Mr Peter Antwi-Bosiako, Director General, TVET Commission, on behalf of the Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, he underscored the essence of partnerships to deliver literacy and TVET.



He said: “Government alone cannot deliver literacy to the Ghanaian population. It calls for partnership with the private sector that shares in the provision of quality, accessible, equitable and inclusive literacy for all.” Mr Fordjour said.



“It brings into sharp focus the contribution of Engage Now Africa to Adult education in Ghana. I must say that every investment into literacy will change the dynamics for the illiterate in the current dispensation of opportunities.



On the theme for this year’s celebration: “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces,” he said there was the need to build resilient infrastructure to withstand any future threats that could truncate continuous learning.



Mrs. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, called on all stakeholders in the education sector to partner with Engage Now Africa to expand their programmes to all “villages and corners of the country.”



Mrs. Ama Serwaa Nerquaye-Tetteh, Secretary General, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Ghana Commission lauded Engage Now Africa for its efforts in helping to reduce illiteracy in the country.



Nii Tachie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, said the work of the NGO would help reduce illiteracy and promote soft skills for employment and enhance livelihoods.



