Invest in young boys for the benefit of society - Consultant

Regional News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Rev. Bernie Osei-Duah, CX, Human Resource Performance Consultant and Coach, has stated that it is important to invest in men's needs in their youthful age.



According to him, this is the only way boys can grow to play an active role in the family and society.



He explained that, no one wakes up to become anything they are without putting in the right investments to make them become who they want to be.



Using himself as an example, he stated that he is who he is today by virtue of the things that were put in him and the things he put in himself.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, Mr. Osei-Duah, said “The truth is you can never walk away from the investments made in you. As humans, we are products of things that enter us and this is why the Bible says that as a man thinks, so he is. Not just that but whatever you do today is what you will reap later.”



Talking about how one can go about raising tomorrow’s men, he emphasized that “the very things in boys today will determine what they become tomorrow.



That is why the conversation about raising them is very critical. Because whatever we do today or what we intend for our boys to become in the space of being men, fathers or husbands must have the investments beginning today,” he noted.



He furthered that, how our grandfathers used to handle the home and how they related to their children used to be criticized a lot and a couple of things started changing along the line.



Rev. Bernie mentioned that men of today should always remember that, “as they are here today, whatever they’re doing will pave way to what our sons too will become hence they need to be cautious in bringing them up.”