Invest in nurses and midwives to achieve universal healthcare - Govt urged

Health News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana school of nursing and midwifery, Dr. Mrs. Josephine Kyei, has indicated that, Nurses and Midwives have demonstrated that when given the needed education, they can deliver tremendously to support the health system in the country.



According to her, a study conducted in Europe revealed that a 10 percent increase in the number of nurses with a bachelor’s degree is related with a 7 percent reduction in mortality.



The above, she admitted has demonstrated how patients had improved health outcomes, including a considerable reduction in mortality.



Dr. Mrs. Kyei added that, if Ghana wants to achieve the universal health care, then the Government must invest in Nurses and Midwives who are expert in infection control, infectious diseases, and many other areas.



She made the call during a grand durbar at the Greater Accra Regional International Nurses and Midwives Week dubbed, “NURSES AND MIDWIVES: A VOICE TO LEAD- INVEST IN NURSING AND RESPECT RIGHT TO SECURE GLOBAL HEALTH.”



Dr. Mrs. Kyei noted that another area of concern was investing in nursing jobs, adding that access to healthcare is essential for society to be safe, secure, prosperous, and equitable.



However, she said it cannot be done without enough nurses and midwives to deliver the necessary treatments.



For his part, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman for Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Mr. Prince Opuni-Frimpong also called on government to hugely invest in nurses and midwives for value of money.



He cautioned government through the leadership of the Youth Employment Agency(YEA) to halt the decision to hire SHS graduates to support Nurses and Midwives at the various Chip compounds.



At the end of the event, awards were given to Nurses and Midwives who have within the year worked tremendously for their facilities and also changing lives of their patients.