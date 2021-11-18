Introduction of E-levy will worsen the plight of loyal taxpayers – Prof Gyampo

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

E-levy will overburden lecturers, public servants, Prof Gyampo has said



The minority should resist the introduction of E-levy



The government places 1.75% tax on e-transactions including MoMo, bank transfers



Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the introduction of E-levy will worsen the plight of individuals who consistently paid their taxes.



According to him, it was wrong for the government to introduce taxes when lecturers and other public servants are already paying taxes.



He adds that government should not have increased tax burden in an attempt to widen the tax net.



“There is a smart move to widen the tax net through the abolition of the Road Tolls and the introduction of the E-Levy. But this worsens the plight of we the loyal taxpayers,” he said.



Speaking at the back of the 2022 budget that has been presented before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, he said even though the introduction of the tax will bring tax offenders to book, the government should have also considered loyal taxpayers.



“There is a smart move to widen the tax net through the abolition of the Road Tolls and the introduction of the E-Levy. But this worsens the plight of we the loyal taxpayers. Even though those who evaded many taxes will now be brought on board, those whose toil and suffering have nourished the politician and kept article 71 office holders, I mean those of us who are unable to look at the tax component of our payslips because of the huge deductions there, are going to pay more taxes via the e-levy window. “



“The common mathematical principle in primary one, when we were in elementary school was, “if more, less divides”. With this, if lecturers and other public servants are already paying more taxes, you don’t increase their tax burden even when you get more people to also pay taxes,” He added



He called on the minority to ensure this issue is resolved



“I would urge Parliament, particularly the minority group to use their strength and take advantage of the current nature and composition of the House to address this issue,” He posted on Facebook.







