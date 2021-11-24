Introduction of E-levy pure wickedness - Residents of Adeiso

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some residents at Adeiso in the Eastern Region have described the introduction of the E-levy on electronic transactions including mobile money services as pure wickedness.



According to them, the introduction of the levy shows that the government is insensitive and does not care about the living conditions of the people.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, several of the residents noted that the levy would worsen their plight.



The 1.75 percent levy will be imposed on transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who disclosed this during the presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement, said the levy is aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and protecting the vulnerable.



If approved, the levy will be waived for transactions that amount to GHS 100 or less in a day, or approximately GHS 3,000 per month.



The government says portions of revenue collected from the levy will be used to support entrepreneurship, youth employment, cybersecurity, digital, and road infrastructure among others.



It is the expectation of the government, that the implementation of the new policy will come into force effective January 1, 2022, if the appropriation is passed.



However, the residents believe the levy has been introduced to fleece them.



The majority of them have decided to stop using momo transactions if it is approved.



They will rather prefer to travel and hand over the money to the persons they are sending the money to.



“It is useless and insensitive. The levy is not a wise decision and I will stop using momo transactions,” a resident said.



Another said, “the levy is pure wickedness. The NPP has disappointed Ghanaians. I feel ashamed for voting for them and I can no longer feel proud of giving them the chance to govern”.



Meanwhile, some others have supported the levy but want the money generated to be accounted for.



To them, if the revenue generated is used for the purposes for which they were collected, then they have no problem.



"If the money is put to good use, then we have no problem because we have to pay tax for the country to develop. But in most cases, the leaders don’t account to the people,” another resident said.