Introduce a passenger tracking system in your operations - Chief Supt Sokpa to transport unions

Regional News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Western Regional MTTD Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Isaac Sokpa has advised transport unions to introduce a passenger tracking system in their operations.



This tracking system will enable transport operators to get information about passengers and their next of kin so that in case there is an incident on the road, family members can be contacted.



“Make sure you have a log system to take passengers’ contact and next of kin so that when the unfortunate happens, the family can be contacted quickly. Help us to adopt a better passenger tracking system on our roads to know that this person has moved from here to here,” he explained.



Chief Supt Sokpa gave the advice when he was speaking to GhanaWeb to give an update on the accident that happened on the Takoradi-Cape Coast Road involving a ford bus with registration number GW-6628-21 and a truck carrying stones where all fourteen passengers on the ford bus were completely burnt to death after a head-on collision.



He noted that “because the victims were burnt beyond recognition a coroner’s form had to be taken to court to be signed by a judge to allow doctors to conduct a DNA in order to identify real families of the victims. This process will cause a delay in identification.”



He added, “that although family members have come for identification, the bodies cannot be released until the DNA is completed to certify the true family members."



He said “driving is the act of moving the vehicle from a location to your destination safely. It doesn’t matter the time it takes you to reach your destination. All that matters is you arriving safely,” and thus advised drivers to be very careful when driving on the road to prevent accidents.