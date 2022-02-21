Intimidation, mafia tactics in polling station contest bad for NPP – Musah Superior warns

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Mayor of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior is unhappy about what he describes as intimidation and mafia tactic within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that is noted to be a party of democracy



He makes the point that the internal contest must be free for all interested persons without harassment as being reported from some parts of the country in the ongoing polling station contest



He said in an interview with the media during a tour in the Oti Region that if reported acts of intimidation are not checked, it will be difficult for the party to close the ranks after the internal contest.



He added that it will go a long way to derail the party’s efforts in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



“…I’ve heard allegations of machinations and intimidations; I don’t think it is acceptable. It is an open contest, anybody who wants to contest this should be allowed to do so without intimidation so that at the end of the day, we will cooperate after the contest. We will want our party to work for 2024 and deliver what we’ve set for us then we’ve to get these elections right…”



He, therefore, impressed upon party members to see themselves as one and allow the democratic process to prevail, because they have a bigger hurdle ahead in 2024.



“…We are one party and we are all in this together. Our mission in this exercise is to target the bigger ones, 2024 one. This is just a small exercise, it is small but it is very very tangible.



"Because we’ve to get this exercise right and fix the party before we can get the party to come and get the rest of the Ghanaians to follow us. So I’m calling on everybody involved in this exercise to be transparent…” he appealed.