General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Intersex community in Ghana wants to be taken out of anti-gay bill

Gay rights issues have become topical since last year

The intersex community in Ghana is asking Parliament to strike them out of the controversial anti-gay bill that is currently before the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

According to the community, their conditions are biological rather than sexual and thus, cannot be criminalized.

Addressing the 3rd public hearing of the committee on the bill in Parliament on Thursday February 17, Director of Key Watch Ghana Shun Adjei demanded clauses in the bill inimical to the rights of the intersex community.

“The bill seeks to join us, intersex persons, to a group of sexual identity and orientation and we are not happy about that because we are not a sexuality. We are a biological manifestation. Being intersex is a natural manifestation of the body’s diversities in the human species and not a sexuality or sexual orientation.

“This bill seeks to prohibit organizations such as ours from providing support of any kind . This bill seeks to force surgeries and treatment in intersex persons infants and also enforce a culture of silence.”

