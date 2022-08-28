Interpretation Blunder: Bawumia’s ‘lies’ and how he came to be named after Ya Na

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

The first time he told the story, it was during the 3rd day Islamic Adu’a (ceremony) of the late Mioŋ-Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai III, on Sunday, August 21, 2022.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had explained, following the sudden death of the traditional leader that his family had a very good relationship with the family of the late Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV.



Explaining further, he said the bond was so strong to the extent that Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV provided a sheep for his naming ceremony and also requested he should be named after him, hence the reason he is known as ‘Mahamudu’.



“It is important for me to state today that the late Mion-Lana is my brother. His father and my father were very good friends and when I was born; Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai gave my father the ram for my naming ceremony and said I should be named after him.



“Many people may not know why I bare the name Mahamudu but it was Na Mahamadu who named me after him,” thecustodianghonline.com quoted the vice president as having said.



Like most stories with such revealing histories, this story caught on quite well among the public but only a day after, GhanaWeb interrogated the narration of the vice president, taking into consideration a number of seemingly disproportionate timelines.



Speaking at the funeral at Sambu, Dr. Bawumia reportedly said that he had a good relationship with the family of the Ya Na that traces back to when he was born.



Offering some perspective on the subject after several other persons questioned the timelines in the story shared by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a close associate of the vice president gave some further, deeper perspectives.



For much clarity, what many people wondered was whether, going by what Dr. Bawumia shared, the late Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV [Late Mioŋ-Lana’s father], gave such an order at the time he was 15 years of age.



In a post shared by Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, the close associate of the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, there was merely an interpretation blunder and not ‘lies’ per se by the vice president.



He explained that the statements made by the Northern Regional Minister, who read the address on behalf of the president and the vice president during the funeral ceremony, may have committed an error.



Akbar Yussif also recounted an earlier interaction with the vice president in 2018 about the funerals of Ya Naas and indicated the real facts per what was told him at the time.



According to him, Bawumia was named by the grandfather of the late Mioŋ-Lana [Ya Na Naa Ablai ŋmarigɔn] and not his father [Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV], as was suggested earlier.



Additionally, he added that the late Mioŋ-Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai III’s grandfather, [Ya Na Naa Ablai ŋmarigɔn], had requested that Bawumia’s father – Lawyer Mumuni Bawumia, who had become a regional minister in the past, names his yet-to-be-born son after his late father (who was called Ya Na Mahamadu Bila).



This son of Mumuni Bawumia is who we know today as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who accordingly got named after Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV.



Akbar Yussif added that it may have been an unconscious blunder on the part of the regional minister as he spoke on behalf of the vice president.



He also noted, however, that it may have been that the regional minister may have been speaking in the capacity of a royal and therefore spoke in the context of Mioŋ-Lana's customary relationship with every Ya Na.



“Naa Ablai ŋmarigɔn was Ya Naa when Lawyer Mumuni Bawumia became Regional Minister. It was in this period that Mahamadu Bawumia was born in Tamale.



“As it is the custom, the Ya Naa plays host to every Regional Minister in Dagbon, and he is usually informed of such pleasant occurrences. It was thus, upon being informed of the birth, that the Ya Naa provided the customary animal for the naming ceremony. It was he who suggested that he be named Mahamadu after he Naa Ablai’s late father (Yaa Naa Mahamadu bila) and his first son (who also became Ya Naa Mahamadu).



“This historical fact was restated by the current Regional Minister during the funeral of the Mioŋ Lana. The only error was in stating that he was named by and after Naa Mahamadu instead of named by Naa Ablai after his (Naa Ablai’s father Naa Mahama, both from the direct lineage of Mioŋ Ablai).



“It could also be that the Regional Minister, himself a Royal, spoke in the context of Mioŋ Lana's customary relationship with every Ya Naa. In that sense, he wouldn’t be in error,” Akbar Yussif posted.



What is clear now is that indeed, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia truly got named after a Ya Na but the narration was clearly wrongly interpreted, creating an atmosphere of a purported ‘lie’ by the vice president when all that happened was merely a case of poor communication.



