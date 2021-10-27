Interns, NABCo trainees take over jobs of striking health staff

Health News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Interns and NABCO trainees have taken over the jobs of health workers who started a nationwide strike on October 26, 2021.



Rounds made by GBC News to some public health facilities in Accra showed no sign of the effect of the strike as all the departments and their staff were at post.



Ewurabena Paha reports the negotiations on their conditions of service which they claim have stalled is the cause of the nationwide strike by the Health Services Workers Union.



The Union accused the government of deliberately discriminating against its members because the conditions of service of Sister Unions have long been reviewed.



At the Maamobi Polyclinic, the records room and the administration block where those on strike mainly work were functioning.



At the Adabraka Polyclinic however, the workers were at post.



An orderly Susuana Kai Lomotey expressed frustration saying the strike would not be effective because the Union does not inform members anytime they took decisions concerning workers.