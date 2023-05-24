International relations is a must for every lawyer to understand – Sam Okudzeto

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Veteran lawyer Sam Okudzeto has urged students of the Ghana School of Law to give serious attention to the study of diplomacy and international relations.



Speaking at the Diplomatic and Foreign Affairs Forum organized by the Ghana School of Law Students' Representative Council on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Mr. Okudzeto emphasized that acquiring such knowledge would greatly benefit the students in their future endeavors, including the practice of law.



"There is more to law because, when you leave here, you are expected to be employed either as a lawyer, advisor, or counselor. You cannot impart what you do not know or even know how to find what you do not know. This becomes serious. Sometimes, you see lawyers in court fumbling, and it is evident that they have not done their homework and lack knowledge.



"I will conclude my address by emphasizing that international relations is a must for everybody to understand. I am not saying you have to be an expert, but it will help you in your vocation and profession as a lawyer, whether you choose to practice or work with an institution. You will realize that international knowledge is important because there are other countries out there producing goods and services that are needed. You may even consider the intellectual aspect and discover that a particular expertise is more prevalent here than elsewhere," he stated.



The Diplomatic and Foreign Affairs Forum was organized by Diplomatic Affairs TV in collaboration with the SRC of the Ghana School of Law, under the leadership of Odupong Atta-Agyapong, as part of the 63rd SRC Week Celebration.



The event, held under the theme "The Global Perspectives on International Relations and Law," was attended by several notable individuals, including the European Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, United Nations Resident Coordinator to Ghana, Charles Ambani, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, and the Suriname Ambassador to Ghana, Fidelia Graand Galon.



They all took turns to deliver speeches related to the theme while commending the SRC and Diplomatic Affairs TV for organizing such an insightful forum for the benefit of the student lawyers.



Harriet Nartey, the Chief Executive Officer of Diplomatic Affairs TV, expressed delight about the potential of the forum and expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their presence at the event.















