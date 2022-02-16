International health professional lauds Ghana’s Infectious Disease Centre

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: Abigail Bodo, Contributor

Dr. Eunice Cromwell, a family health practitioner from Chicago, USA, has commended the individuals and organisations who contributed towards the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Dr. Cromwell who is also the founder and CEO of Jemimah Noonoo Foundation, was full of gratitude for the construction of the GIDC when she paid a visit to the facility to gain insights into how the country is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Upon touring the facility, I can see that they are well equipped to take care of anybody who has symptoms or is even severely ill with COVID -19,” she said. “I think it is a beautiful response and I'm very proud of everyone who had the initiative to do this.”



Dr. Cromwell encouraged Ghanaians to continue observing the Covid-19 protocols and restrictions.



“I have seen people wearing their masks and doing social distancing but I have also seen people act like nothing is going on," she noted. “I just want to encourage everyone that we should continue [observing the protocols] until we get this virus under control. There is still a lot of work to be done.”



Meanwhile, she revealed that her foundation is looking forward to supporting the GIDC in any way possible.



The Ghana Infectious Disease Centre was constructed under the auspices of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund in support of government’s efforts to bring the pandemic under control.



