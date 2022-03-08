International Women's Day: Stop propaganda against women in politics – Ofosu-Agyare

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Member of Parliament for Techiman North Constituency in the Bono East Region has spoken against the turbulence women in politics go through in Ghana.



Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare said women who decide to enter into politics face a series of resistance from their male counterparts, including calling them names just to tarnish their reputations.



The former Minister of Tourism made the observations in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Helen Appiah Ampofo as the world marks International Women’s Day.



She said, “there is propaganda against women who enter into politics, where people tarnish the image of women.”



“We have natural roles for men and natural roles for women, but the road for a woman becoming a politician is not that easy where men make conscious efforts to tarnish their image. They call them all sorts of names, just to tarnish their image”.



He said, “We should take steps to encourage women to take up those spaces because, in parliament, we have as little as 40 out of 275 MPs. It is very, very poor. We cannot continue to pay lip service. We can make efforts to place good women in positions because not every woman can go for a political campaign”.



Madam Ofosu-Agyare noted that “we can get hundreds of women who are super competent for every field of endeavour…women of international standard…women who can stand the test of time in every field.”