Internal elections must be devoid of attacks - Frimpong Kodua urges NPP Members

Politics of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Youth Employment Agency (YEA), lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has urged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to approach the party’s internal elections to elect the next leaders devoid of personal attacks.



According to Mr Frimpong Kodua, as the process has begun to elect the party executives, it should be done with love for the party, without malice, rancour, name-callings, derogatory and vituperative comments as well as unjustifiable allegations.



“…we must go about the internal elections devoid of malice, rancour, name-calling, derogatory and vituperative comments, personal attacks, unjustifiable allegations”, he mentioned.



In a press release copied to Peacefmonline.com, the NPP General Secretary hopeful said that any internal bickering which would rise as a result of this contest would have the tendency to divide the party and then threaten the unity and cohesion in the party.



“Let us be conscious of the fact that this is an intra-party contest and when it is all over, we will need each and everyone on board to deliver victory for our dear party in the 2024 general elections”, he stated.



He added that the internal elections should rather be seen as the opportune time to reminiscence the rich history of the New Patriotic Party, worthy of preservation and not a mere decision time.



He however hoped that the internal elections were conducted in a smooth and courteous manner.