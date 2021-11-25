Interior Minister imposes curfew on Bawku over shootings

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry for the Interior has on advise of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument imposed a Curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.



The curfew starts from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m effective, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.



The imposition of the curfew has been as a result of the threat of insecurity in the communities concerned, a statement said



“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.