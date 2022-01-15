Interdiction of drunk officer: Drunkards Association plan anti-Dampare protest

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

The Ghana Drunkards Association has threatened to embark on a demonstration to force the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to cause the reversal of the interdiction of the police officer who was seen drunk in a viral video.



The unnamed police officer was spotted in a viral social media video intoxicated and moving around the Kotokraba stretch in Cape Coast in an ‘uncontrolled’ manner.



The police service interdicted the said police officer on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 after its attention was drawn to the video.



This directive, the President of the Ghana Drunkards Association in an interview on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ was the best decision.



According to Mr. Moses Onyah popularly called Moses Dry Bone, the interdiction was an unnecessary action which could lead to the death of the offending officer.



“We don’t know what compelled him to go to the drinking spot. It could be that he cannot pay his children’s school fees for this year, or a lady has given him broken heart or probably his wife is giving him a hard time at home. If you interdict him, he could get worried and start drinking all over again which might lead to death”, he explained in Twi.



The president however expressed disappointment in the conduct of the police officer saying that his ‘style’ of drinking is bad and shameful.



Advancing arguments to buttress his point, he noted that this is probably the first time the officer got drunk and thus should not be punished in that manner.



He rather recommended psychological help for the officer which the police administration has already offered as indicated in their statement on Wednesday.



Moses Dry Bone however threatened a demonstration against the Police adminstration if they fail to reverse the interdiction directive.



“We have responsible drinkers and if we should stop, all the drinking producing companies would shut down with workers being laid off”, he said.



He further re-echoed a word of caution to their security friends to ‘leave their uniforms at home when they want to ‘booze’ and take ideas with the association.



“The police are our members and we advise them not to be in uniform when we are ‘boozing’ together. Even now the fire service members are joining us and we have about seven million members who are national security operatives,” he stated.