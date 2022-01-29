You are here: HomeNews2022 01 29Article 1456909

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

Interdenominational thanksgiving service to be held for Apiate explosion victims on Sunday

The Apiate Disaster Relief Committee in Collaboration with the Local Council of Churches will hold an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Apiate Relief Camp on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2 pm.

In a press release signed by the committee’s Public Relations Officer, Thywill Quarshie, the committee said, “we believe this is a time to give thanks to God for his mercies”

The statement added that “there will be a fundraising to support the camp”.

Below is the full statement.

For Immediate Release

29th January 2022

INTERDENOMINATIONAL THANKSGIVING SERVICE AT APIATE RELIEF CAMP

The Apiate Disaster Relief Committee in Collaboration with the Local Council of Churches invites all to an interdenominational Thanksgiving Service at the APIATE RELIEF CAMP with details below;

Theme: Isaiah 43:2 - (When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.)

Date: SUNDAY 30th January 2022.

Time: 2pm

Venue: APIATE RELIEF CAMP (DUMASE NEW SITE)

We believe this is a time to give thanks to God for his mercies.

There will be fundraising to support the camp.

God bless you for coming.

---------------END-----------------

A.D.R.C

P.R.O

+233 24 67 67 145

TWI NEWS

