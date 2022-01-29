Interdenominational thanksgiving service to be held for Apiate explosion victims on Sunday

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

The Apiate Disaster Relief Committee in Collaboration with the Local Council of Churches invites all to an interdenominational Thanksgiving Service at the APIATE RELIEF CAMP with details below;



Theme: Isaiah 43:2 - (When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.)



Date: SUNDAY 30th January 2022.



Time: 2pm



Venue: APIATE RELIEF CAMP (DUMASE NEW SITE)



We believe this is a time to give thanks to God for his mercies.



There will be fundraising to support the camp.



God bless you for coming.



