Inter Tourism Expo Accra stakeholder briefing held in Accra

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), in collaboration with Global Signature GH, on Tuesday, held a Stakeholder briefing on the essence and relevance of Inter Tourism Expo 2021 in Accra.



The briefing sought to outline and deliberate on how Inter Tourism Expo would impact positively tourism and enhance the Ghanaian economy.



Mr Emmanuel Treku, Chief Executive Officer and Convener of Inter Tourism Expo Accra said the annual event was scheduled for September 28 to 30, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



He said the event would promote the culture, brands, destinations, products and services in Ghana, as the centre of the world with exhibitors, buyers, trade and visitors from the African Continent and travel professionals all over the world.



Mr Treku stated that the Expo was the 3rd edition and would take the form of a tourism and trade exhibition with conferences, focusing on topical tourism, sustainability, conservation and other market-related issues.



He said the plan was to attract more than 150 International and Local exhibitors, 200 hosted buyers, 500 trade visitors and the media.



He said the three-day exhibition and conference would bring reputable international speakers, security, workshop on product packaging, participant trade show, making sure there would be total adherence to the Covid-19 protocols and end with a regional familiarization trip to celebrate the world tourism day.



Representatives from the School of Creative Arts, University of Education Winneba, Zeepay, PMMC and Wendy L'artisane in their solidarity statements said tourism was one of the ways that boost a country’s economy and, therefore, were honoured to be part of the Expo and pledged their support to make the event memorable and a huge success.