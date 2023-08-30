Intensify public education on limited voter registration – NCCE to EC

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the Electoral Commission (EC), Ghana to enhance public education on the limited voter registration, citinewsroom.com reports.



The Electoral Commission has scheduled September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023, to commence the limited voter registration exercise for persons that have turned 18 years after the 20020 registration exercise.



The Deputy Chairperson of the NCCE, Samuel Akuamoah Asare, stressed the need for Ghanaians to be provided with all the needed information about the upcoming limited registration exercise by the EC and make access to the Ghana card available to all members of the public to avoid disenfranchising anyone.



“In the past, the motivation was that the voter’s ID card was used for things other than elections, so people would spend money to go and get it. Now they have Ghana cards, which they can use for other things. If this is for elections, and he thinks he doesn’t need it, he will not register. We need to motivate them, it’s mandatory that we provide access, to” he is reported to have said.



The Electoral Commission’s decision to restrict the upcoming limited voter registration exercise to its district offices has been met with vehement objection by some political parties in the country.



The political parties argue that such a decision will deny some persons from partaking in the registration exercise if they cannot afford to access the district office in their vicinities.



The political parties have reiterated that they would not rest until the electoral commission heeds their call to open up the processes for the exercise to be conducted at the electoral areas.



BS/DAG



