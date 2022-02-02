Intensify fire outbreak education - Nyambong residents to GNFS

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Residents of Nyambong in the Nkwanta South Municipality are calling on the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to intensify education on the prevention of fire outbreaks and their attendant disasters in the area.



The call came on the back of a fire outbreak in the community on Tuesday, February 01, which engulfed a four-bedroom apartment belonging to Mr. Kofi Ogaja.



An eyewitness who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said around 1030hours, while she was processing gari in a house nearby, she saw smoke coming from the victim's house.



She noted that she cried out for help but before people could come to quench the fire, the building was razed down.



Mr. Pius Amegbor, Assemblyman for the area, who spoke to the GNA said though calls were placed to the GNFS office in the Municipality to help douse the fire suspected to be caused by an electrical fault, officials delayed in getting to the scene due to the bad nature of the road.



Meanwhile, the victim, now homeless, had called for support from benevolent individuals to rebuild his burnt home, lamenting that everything he took several years to work for had been destroyed by the fire.



Fire outbreak has been one major problem the Municipality is currently facing, which needs urgent attention.



A lot of farmers continue to lose their acres of farm produce to incidents of fire outbreaks, which some fear can cause food shortages in the area.



Over the weekend, a house behind the Nkwanta branch of the GCB Bank PLC was on fire but due to the swift intervention from the GNFS, it was doused.