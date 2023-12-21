Intensify dialogue to resolve Asantehene and Dormaahene impasse – Chieftaincy Minister to House of Chiefs

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has appealed to the National House of Chiefs to intensify their ongoing dialogue to swiftly resolve the public seemingly impasse between the Asantehene and Dormaahene.



Addressing the National House of Chiefs at their last meeting of the year 2023, held in Kumasi today, the Minister said the public seeming impasse is not helping the collective efforts.



Not only the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyemang Badu's seeming public impasse that he described as worrying but also other Chieftaincy issues.



Mr Boateng noted that about 38 Chieftaincy cases have been resolved within the eight months of his appointment as Chieftaincy Minister while 477 Chieftaincy cases are still pending.



He added that the cases still keep increasing within a few months.



The Minister said he is working assiduously to ensure that half of the about 477 unsolved Chieftaincy cases are resolved by the end of the year.



Mr Boateng, therefore, appealed to the house to intensify their ongoing dialogue to bring calmness and to work with him to resolve issues that keep coming up behind closed doors.