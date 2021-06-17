Intelligence with energy minus integrity is poisonous - Peter Lanchene Toobu

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

The second episode of DJ Mac’s Hot Palaver show on KYSFM got hotter than expected when he hosted Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West.



The show focused on “Ghana’s leadership; issues and the way out.”



Hosted by DJ Mac, the weekly show began with a holistic introduction of the guest, where viewers got to find out the story of the young Dagaati boy, who through education and hard work has climbed to be the MP for Wa West and a member of the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Defense and Interior.



As the conversation progressed, the Honorable spoke on the topic “Who a good leader is".



He did justice to the topic with brilliant and insightful conversational points.



Casing his points with a simple definition of who a poisonous person is, Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu said:



“A poisonous person is one that is intelligent, has a lot of energy, but has no integrity."



Considering the quantum of the statement, the host, DJ Mac requested for a repetition, which he reiterated, “An intelligent person who has a lot of energy but doesn’t have integrity is a poison to society.”



While this statement is self-explanatory, it appears mostly society is quick to acknowledge intelligent people. In our academic structure, intelligence is held high and celebrated much more than integrity.



Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu made other salient points that truly corresponded with his title as an honorable member, with his intelligence in governance and law-making in full display.