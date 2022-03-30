Integration of Ghana card: There will be no football age - Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

President Akufo-Addo had said that with the digitization of operations at the Birth and Death Registry, Ghanaians will no longer be able to change their date of birth ever again.



According to him, every child born in the country will be registered, and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout their life.



“Never again will it be that someone, born in this country, will live a full life, die and be buried, without any record of his or her existence. The operations of the Births and Deaths Registry are finally being digitised to make sure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they should have,” he said.



Speaking at the State of the Nation Address, the president indicated that the days of having football age and formal age will be a thing of the past as every document will bear the same dates and name.







“Every child born in this country will be registered, and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout your life. There will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT age, and no official age. When we register for National Health Insurance, the details of our identification will be the same as the details on a driving licence, a passport and yes, on our tax identification. Today, we all have addresses at which we can be identified, even if we live, unfortunately for the time being, in a kiosk. And when we die, that inevitable rite of passage will be recorded to mark the end of our life,” he said in parliament.



President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



Akufo-Addo's scheduled date for the nation's address had on two occasions been postponed with the last being on March 3.