Insurance Commission supports Fire Service to build forensic laboratory

General News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: GNA

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has presented a cheque for GH¢300,000 to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to enable it to complete an ongoing 3-storey forensic laboratory.



The lab unit when completed will assist the service to use scientific methods to determine the origin and clear cause of fire incidents for public safety.



Mr Michael Kofi Andoh, Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, who made the presentation said the GNFS was challenged with incessant fire outbreaks occurring in parts of the country.



The establishment of the forensic laboratory would assist the Commission to price fire risks properly, he said.



"For us as Insurers, it will help us price the fire risks properly and also help us in our claims administration. Some people who have made fire claims before will tell you that sometimes the claims takes a long time and that is because they need to identify what caused the fire, a laboratory-like this will make it easier and faster for us to do this.



"This collaboration between the NIC and the GNFS is going to continue hopefully until the laboratory is completed"



Mr Andoh said the ongoing efforts to build a forensic laboratory at the GNFS Headquarters, funded by the NIC is the first of its kind since the Service was first established in 1963.



When completed, the GNFS would use scientific methods to determine the clear causes of fire.



Mr Julian Kunnor, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, who received the cheque said: "With the establishment of a forensic laboratory, effective scientific methods will be used to identify the cause of incidence including fire which will otherwise be merely classified as accidental.



“It is our belief that the Forensic Laboratory when completed will serve as a paradigm shift to ensure scientific method of investigating into incidents.



The presentation of the cheque for GH¢300,000 followed an initial GH¢500,000 presented by the NIC when the construction of the laboratory first started.