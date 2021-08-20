Insurance Commission leads with blood donation exercise to stock up National Blood Bank

Health News of Friday, 20 August 2021

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) led by its Commissioner, Dr Justice Yaw Ofori has joined efforts with about 150 Chief Executive Officers in the industry to donate blood in a bid to stock the National Blood Bank.



The development comes after the National Blood Bank appealed to the Commission to help it stock up the blood bank as there is often times a shortage for persons in need.



NIC Commissioner, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori addressing journalists following the exercise indicated the importance of assisting the National Blood Bank.



“Without lives, there could be no insurance, as businesses depend on lives for their insurance business. The blood bank approached us that they needed some blood because they were running out of stock so we decided to lead a campaign for the insurance industry to help stock it.”



“What I am doing today will benefit someone but if I should also need blood someday, someone’s own will also help me and that is why everyone must get involved,” he stated.



The Commissioner said the exercise which will be replicated in other branches of the NIC across parts of the country will run until October 14, 2021.



Other state institutions who joined the blood donation exercise apart from the staff of the NIC were the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, Ghana Insurers Association, Insurers Brokers of Ghana, Ghana Insurance College among others.