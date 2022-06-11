Insulting Togbe Afede for refunding GH¢365,000 worrying – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia known popularly as Asiedu Nketia has questioned the logic behind condemning Togbe Afede XIV for returning state cash and praising a Taxi Driver who found someone’s money in his car and returned it.



According to him, the same people who hailed the taxi driver are the same people condemning Togbe Afede XIV who thought being paid exgratia for a part-time job was not the best and had to return it to the government.



He says it goes to confirm the perception that people have about state property and the need to loot and share because it’s not their private properties/



“The people who are insulting Togbe Afede went to pay money to that Taxi Driver who returned someone’s money. So what is the difference, between the money returned by the Taxi Driver to an individual citizen and someone who thinks he has been wrongfully paid and returns the money to the state? So they mean if you get someone’s money return it but if it’s state money spend it?” he questioned on Accra-based OKAY FM.



“It goes to the root of some people’s belief about state property and the fact that people who have the opportunity to rise onto the seat of governance should steal all they want so that if they are no more in power they can spend it,” he added.