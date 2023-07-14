Insufficient funds lead to occasional 'shoddy' work – Contractor admits

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Henry Kwadwo Boateng, the President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology in Ghana, has openly admitted that contractors occasionally produce substandard work due to inadequate financial support from the government.



Boateng's remarks shed light on the recurring issue of contractors facing criticism for their uninspiring craftsmanship, often leading to public outrage in construction areas.



Boateng highlighted the insufficiency of government funds allocated to projects as a primary factor contributing to the problem.



In a report on Adomonline.com, he added that when contractors receive contracts, they meticulously prepare plans and designs accompanied by cost estimates for budget consideration.



However, government officials frequently inform them that the allocated budget is inadequate to execute the proposed designs. Consequently, contractors are compelled to make adjustments to their initial plans to align with the available funds.



“When the government wants to undertake the construction of road at a particular area, the contractors go to site to survey a lot of things such as population of the area, landscape, rain pattern to help us do the right design and sizes of culverts. But when we present the budget, the government will tell us, the fund is not enough so if we can do something about it,’ adomonline.com quoted.



