Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana marks World Engineering Day

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana has marked the 2022 edition of the World Engineering Day with a call on engineers across the country to exhort their minds on the need to protect the environment.



In an address issued to mark the day, Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng , the president of IET lamented the negative impact of electronic waste on the environment (e-waste).



Hammering on the theme for this year’s World Engineering day, which is “, ‘Build Back Wiser – Engineering the Future’, Engr. Kwadwo Boateng called for a concerted effort to tackle the menace of electronic waste.



He bemoaned the practices of illegal mining on the country and stressed on the importance of the country to tackle it.



“The use of (electronic waste) e-waste or instance is a growing global challenge that poses a serious threat to the environment and human health worldwide. It is a problem that could soon expand into a global health crisis, largely affecting urban areas, if not quickly addressed. The total amount of e-waste generated globally in 2014 alone was 41.8 million metric tonnes.



“Ghana imports 40,000 tonnes of e-waste each year and runs the largest recycle industry on the African continent. Do we need to remind ourselves that if one has to avert his mind to the extractive industry where we have as a country struggled in recent years to deal with the menace of illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’, the challenges we confront with air pollution arising from the smoke emission into the atmosphere, threat that oil exploration could bring to marine life, among several other areas, etc?,” he said.



He charged Ghanaians engineers to take their role in the fight and help combat electronic waste to avert is negative impact the environment,



He implored on engineers prime their minds to contributing to the building of a sustainable world.



"Considering the role that engineering practitioners play in the destruction or otherwise of the environment, practitioners are increasingly being required to play key roles in sustainable development as we seek to overcome global challenges, such as depletion of Natural resources, environmental pollution, rapid population growth and damage to our ecosystems.



“In the 20th Century, we sought to undertake our engineering activities without much thought on their impact on the environmental systems. With the myriad of challenges facing our world today, engineering practitioners must revisit that mind-set and adopt a new mission focus - to contribute to the building of a more sustainable, stable, and equitable world. For that to occur, we all must adopt a completely different attitude towards natural and cultural systems and re-consider interactions between engineering disciplines, non-technical fields and that of the society.



“As practitioners, we must adopt a more all-inclusive approach to engineering through a major paradigm shift from control of nature to participation with nature; increased awareness of ecosystems, its services, and the preservation and restoration of natural capital; and finally a new mind-set of the mutual enhancement of nature and humanity that embraces the principles of sustainable development" parts of the statement read.



World Engineering Day is celebrated worldwide on 4th March of each year since to celebrate the role of engineers across the globe,



The day offers an opportunity to highlight engineers and engineering’s achievements in our modern world and improve public understanding of how engineering and technology are central to modern life and for sustainable development.