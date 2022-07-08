Institute independent commission of enquiry into Nkoranza killings - NLCC

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Nkoranza Local Council of Churches (NLCC) has appealed for an independent commission of enquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of two young men in the area recently.



The NLCC which included member churches of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) said that would ensure a transparent and satisfactory outcome of the investigations to promote peace in the area.



Albert Donkor, a native of Nkoranza disappeared and died by gunshot wounds and his body was found in the bush at the outskirt of Nkoranza while in Police custody assisting in investigation into alleged armed-robbery cases in the area.



Donkor’s suspicious death triggered a demonstration by the local youth which also resulted in the killing of Victor Kwadwo Owusu, a student of Nkoranza Senior High/Technical School in the course of the Police’s efforts to calm down the demonstrators.



Speaking at a press conference organised by the NLCC and attended by members, family representatives of the deceased and injured persons on Wednesday at Nkoranza, in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region, Reverend Osei Takyi Anderson, the Chair of the NLCC expressed worry about delays on the part of the Police Administration to come out with the truth of the matter.



He therefore stated the need for an independent commission of enquiry into the matter, saying that would satisfy the bereaved and grieving families because there was an indication the deceased families would not compromise with any outcome by the Ghana Police Service in its on-going investigations of the matter, the NLCC Chair added.



According to Rev. Anderson there was the need for the Police to step aside and allow an independent body to investigate the matter as it was paramount and would give a fair idea of what happened and also prevent interference from interested parties, particularly “the Police that is in the centre of the episode”.



He therefore suggested the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare must with immediate effect suspend the Nkoranza Municipal, Divisional and the Regional Police Commanders to aid proper investigation.



Rev. Anderson appealed to the Police Administration to rescind its alleged decision to withdraw stationed Police personnel in the area because that would deny the people the right to access lawful protection from the state.



The absence of stationed Police personnel in the Municipality would be dangerous since there would not be a guarantee of protection of lives and property and also nowhere to report incidents concerning abuse of rights, he added.