Instigate stiff measures to curb traffic on Kumasi-Tamale highway - Kronom-Afrancho drivers

Regional News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Drivers and commuters of the Kumasi-Tamale highway have called on authorities at Suame municipal to instigate strict sanctions on the irresponsible attitude of drivers to halt the menace of traffic jams on the Afrancho to Kronom stretch.



GhanaWeb’s correspondent in the Ashanti noted that the traffic situation at Kronom-Afrancho in the Suame municipality is often caused by both 'trotro' drivers and unauthorised parking of heavy-duty vehicles.



Some road users revealed that trotro drivers intentionally park at unauthorised places on the road forgetting how busy the road is since it connects the Ashanti Region to the northern part of Ghana.







“Some trotro drivers are irresponsible. They park anyhow. Whenever you confront them, they use abusive words on you which sometimes results in fisticuffs and brawls. This has become a major cause of traffic on the road,” a driver revealed.



The drivers further revealed how petty drivers disregard road signs and observe them and have abandoned the use of bus stations to load commuters to their various destinations.



Road users again identified the poor nature of the road especially Kronom-Adonko Junctions to the bus station. They noted that, due to the heavy-duty vehicles that ply the road, the road easily generates potholes hence that short stretch of about 70 metres could take over an hour to travel.



Drivers and commuters have appealed to authorities at Road and Highways Authority at the Suame municipality to instigate stiff measures to curb the traffic to ensure the free flow of vehicles that ply the road.



