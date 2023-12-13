Instead of going on appeal, you cry to the press - Ayikoi Otoo slams Kissi Agyebeng

Politics of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Nii Ayikoi Otoo, a former Attorney General has urged the Special Prosecutor (SP) Kissi Agyebeng, to desist from organizing press conferences to criticize judicial rulings in suspected corruption cases



According to him, the OSP should leverage on legal avenues by filing appeals rather than organizing press conferences to express his frustrations.



In an interview on Citi FM on December 12, 2023, Ayikoi Otoo stated, "I do not think that it is necessary for him to lament and to hold press conferences. I mean when a lawyer goes to court and he loses a case, if you believe strongly that the judges committed errors in coming to that conclusion, all you need to do is to file an appeal."



He added, "He (Kissi Agyebeng) is completely wrong; he shouldn’t have done that...instead of going on appeal, you sit and cry to the press. What does he want the press to do for him? That is very disappointing on his part."



Kissi Agyebeng during a press conference shared his observations about a trend of dismissals by some members of the judiciary regarding the work of the OSP.



The OSP alluded to four instances where the court made worrying pronouncements in favour of suspects being investigated for corruption and corruption-related cases by his office.



Agyebeng's assertions come in the wake of the dismissal of several requests and applications made by the OSP in its ongoing fight against corruption.



Despite the court ruling, Agyebeng has vowed to pursue the case, expressing concern about the potential bad precedent set by frequent court interference in his work.



