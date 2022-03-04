Insist on democratic governance – Akufo-Addo to African youth

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the newly elected leadership of the Pan African Youth Union (PYU), to do all within their mandate to insist on democratic governance in all African countries and to fight against military interventions and takeovers.



According to him, there are very serious issues confronting the African continent and it is only through the promotion of democratic responsibility that the continent’s challenges can be dealt with.



“The issues before our continent are well known; how to engender the peace and security of our continent, promote good governance, and of course, as a result, accelerate the development of our economies and improve the living standards of our people”.



“These are the main issues before us in our generation and you have been given a very important role in realizing this vision of Africa’s future,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.



“We have to insist on good governance, we have to insist on democratic responsibility on our continent.



“We have seen what the eras of Coups and military interventions did to our continent and in our various nations,” the President added.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the phenomenon of coup d’etats “did not bring us (the African continent), the progress that we should have had”.



To this end, the President noted that the responsibility entrusted to the leadership of PYU “to preach the lessons, the virtues of democrat engagement, preach the virtues of Africa being responsible and capable of promoting and defending its own interests, is a very heavy responsibility that has been placed” on them.



Nana Akufo-Addo made this observation when he was addressing a delegation led by Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and including leaders of PYU at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him on 2 March 2022 to introduce themselves.



Confidence in PYU leaders



He observed that having listened to the two leaders, Ahmed Bening Wiisichong, the newly elected Ghanaian-born Secretary-General of the PYU and Mumuni Diala, the President of the Pan African Union (PAU), he is fully persuaded that they will live up to the task.



“You will have the support of this government and myself personally in whatever you are doing so long as it is geared towards these goals” the President assured the delegation.



Peace award



As part of the visit, the leader of the delegation Pius Enam Hadzide, presented to President Akufo-Addo, a citation conferring on him the Africa Peace Prize from the Youth of Africa for his efforts in promoting peace in West Africa and the continent as a whole.



Secretary-General of PYU



Ahmed Bening Wiisichong is a Ghanaian youth leader, Pan Africanist and a social engineer. He was elected as the Secretary-General of the Pan African Youth Union in November 2021 at the 4th Ordinary Congress of the Pan African Youth Union in Niamey, Niger. He is also the Africa Head of the Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub.



In his brief remarks, Mr. Wiisichong, observed that President Akufo-Addo’s exemplary leadership on the continent of Africa paved the way for his election to the high office of secretary-general of the PYU.



“I will use this opportunity to congratulate you for providing leadership and for guiding us through this journey. We want to assure that we shall deliver on the mandate that we have been given in achieving the objectives of agenda 2063 and the Africa we want.”



Pan African Youth Union



The Pan African Youth Union (UPJ/PYU), is the coordinating body for youth organizations at the national, regional and continental Africa.



It has a mandate from the African Union Heads of State (July 2006 Summit) and has headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan.



The body is an advisory agency for the Youth Commission of the African Union and is currently supported by the African Union Youth Programme.



There are competing regional and sub-regional organisations across Africa. The UPJ/PYU is a member of the International Coordination Meeting of Youth Organisations (ICYMO) and is recognised as the regional youth platform from Africa.



In 2016 the UPJ/PYU signed a cooperation agreement with the Commonwealth Youth Council to strengthen regional youth representation.