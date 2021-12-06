Insist e-levy gets scrapped: Alabi to Minority

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof Joshua Alabi has urged the National Democratic Congress' Minority in Parliament not to shift from their stance against the proposed e-Levy in the 2022 budget which, when accepted, will bring untold hardships to the people of Ghana.



Prof Alabi, the NDC's Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, said this when he met with the chiefs of Madina in the Greater Accra Region.



He was in the area to thank the traditional leaders on behalf of former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer in the 2020 general elections.



The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, stated that before embarking on the 2020 campaign, they had sought the blessings and support of the chiefs and, so, it was proper to come back and thank them, especially because the NDC won Madina and the Greater Accra Region.



He added that it was refreshing to note that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, who is on the ticket of the NDC, defeated the NPP’s candidate in the last election while the NDC’s flagbearer widened the gap between him and the NPP’s.



According to him, an NDC-led administration would have ensured a booming economy with jobs for the droves of unemployed young people in Ghana today.



He said the NDC had a strategic blueprint to create millions of realistic jobs and assured the chiefs that in 2025, if Mr. Mahama takes up the mantle of leadership of the country once again, Ghana will be brought back on track.



Prof Alabi appealed to the chiefs to continue praying for Mr. Mahama and the NDC so that the 2024 elections would be a clear one-touch victory for the former president and the party.



The Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu, also thanked the chiefs for their unwavering support and assured them that he will fiercely fight for the constituency to benefit from the national cake.



The chief of Madina, Alhaji Seidu Baba Amadu (Baba Seriki), thanked Mr. Mahama for showing appreciation to them.



The NDC’s Constituency Chairman for Madina, Mr. Abdul Rahman Rahim, assured the chiefs that they will continue to give their unflinching support to the MP to achieve the vision he has for the constituency.