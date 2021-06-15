Insecurity under Akufo-Addo alarming - NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, is blaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the series of recent crimes that have characterised the nation since his assumption of power.



According to him, the President has failed Ghanaians woefully and further exposed the country to danger, political insecurity, attacks and indiscipline.



This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.



The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.



“I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy,” Ahenkwah Yaw Frederick exclusively told ‘Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“We urge the Akufo-Addo administration to be up and doing. It is the duty of the government to secure the lives of its citizens,” he said.



He added that the country’s reputation as a peaceful destination in the sub-region is being threatened by the recent spate of violent crimes that have often seen no justice for victims.