Insecurity, rate of crime, murder are traits of Nana Addo - NDC's Eric Sosu

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu, has asked Ghanaians to blame themselves for the increase in murder and criminal cases.



He said the NDC warned Ghanaians to entrust the security of the state in the hands of President Akufo-Addo, but they did not trust them.



He indicated that the NDC told Ghanaians that they would be safe in the nads of Akufo-Addo, but they were seen as nation wreckers, and today, Ghanaians are seeing for themselves what "we warned them against.”



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the NPP upon, assuming office recruited into the various security services their thugs.



He added that the security of the state was under threat following the consistency in criminal activities.



Eric Sosu was worried about the rate of crime and the fear and panic it has created in the country.



To him, the government led by President Akufo-Addo has shown no leadership in dealing with the state of insecurity in Ghana.



He described the NPP government as a parasite destroying the state without any recourse to the interest of the people and their safety.



"When Nana Addo told you to try him, we warned you. We told you; you already knew the NDC, but you refused and voted for the incompetent one, and today, we are witnessing unprecedented insecurity in Ghana,” he added.



He further alleged that access to illegal guns has become common under this administration.



He said Nana Addo would have no legacy after his presidency, just like his late father.