Insecurity in Burkina Faso getting closer to Ghana – Security Analyst

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jihadist attack recorded at Burkina Faso community near Ghana border



12 dead and dozens abducted in terror attack



Victims of Burkina Faso terror attack running to Ghana to seek asylum



Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has described the recent report of a jihadist attack at a community near Burkina Faso’s border with Ghana as a blaring sign of how close terrorists are getting to entering the country.



A reported incident that occurred on Sunday, January 30, 2022, where suspected jihadists’ attacked a border community in a Burkina Faso which is close to Ghana is said to have resulted in the death of twelve persons and a few other victims abducted.



This according to reports has led to over 140,000 Burkinabés running into Ghana to seek asylum.



Speaking on the event in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adib Saani noted that “the attack and the spillover is sort of a siren blaring to the effect that the insecurity in Burkina is getting closer and closer to us.”



He noted that the terrorists, having taken advantage of the political instability in Burkina Faso to establish their activities are most likely to attempt extending their terrorism to neighbouring countries which includes Ghana.



“The possibility that they might want to exploit the political instability in the country and of course, take advantage of that and export their terror to other countries including Ghana,” he stated.



He thus cautioned Ghanaian authorities to ensure due process and proper screening of persons who may run into the country adding that the terrorists may try to invade the country by infiltrating asylum seekers.



“We need to be very careful as a country because it is very highly likely to have bad elements mix up with legitimate asylum seekers in the over 140,000 who have moved into the country to establish what we call sleeper cells,” he said.



Among other things the security analyst called for heightened vigilance on the nation’s borders as well as sensitizing communities along the borders.



“I would suggest that we have a coloured terror structure like they have in other countries. It is not to create fear and panic but it is just to get the people to be very alert, to be very aware of their environment and to be part of that process in ensuring that there is better security in Ghana,” Adib Saani added.



According to members of border communities including Kulungungu, some residents of Wariwewu in Burkina Faso have been sighted crossing into the country.



Meanwhile, there is reported heavy security presence along with the Ghanaian border towns including Sapeliga, Kulungungu and Pumakom in the Upper East Region.



Among the security measures, ground troops have been deployed to the area while a military aircraft has been seen hovering around the area.