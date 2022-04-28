Injunction placed on NPP constituency elections in Achiase

Politics of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Restore all disqualified candidates - Achiase NPP youth express disappointment in election processes



Three NPP members go to court over constituency elections



Youth of Achiase fight disqualification of constituency candidates



The Koforidua High Court has placed an injunction on the election of constituency executives for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Achiase constituency of the Eastern region.



This was after three members of the party in the constituency filed the injunction at the court against the NPP Headquarters in Accra and the Chairman of the Achiase Constituency Election Committee.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the youth of the NPP in the Achiase constituency had expressed their disappointments in what they described as unjustifiable reasons given for the disqualification of some candidates in their upcoming constituency elections.



In a press release made available to GhanaWeb, the group said that it was displeased with the breakdown in the moral decadence that was exhibited by the election committee during the process.



“The Committee disqualified Candidates based on the following reasons: Unsubstantiated and unclaimed petition, claimed to be written against a candidate; imposing fear and panic on candidates during the vetting by Mr. David Prah to champion a certain preferred Candidate's agenda for the Presidential race; asking candidates to forcefully accept the unclaimed petition if Candidates are not prepared to withdraw their candidacy,” it stated in part.



The release, signed by Stephen Amoah, Yaw Baafi, and Gloria Asare, also claimed that Prah was working with the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Ahenkorah Marfo to push the agenda of particular people.



However, new documents available to GhanaWeb show that the Koforidua High Court has placed an injunction on the elections.



The elections was slated for Thursday, April 28, 2022.



See the injunction document here:







