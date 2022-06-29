Injunction on first Islamic prayer for Ejura victims angers Kaaka's family

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Authorities have secured an injunction from a District Court against the intended special prayer that will be held on Thursday, for victims who lost their lives in the Ejura disturbance between the Police and some irate youth.



An application on notice by the Police on June 28, which was aimed at restraining the organizers from carrying out their planned event, was granted by the court presided over by His Worship Dennis Eyram Fumey.



“Upon reading the affidavit or DSP Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong of the Ghana Police Service, Ejura, the applicant herein, deposed to and filed on the 28th of June, 2022 in support of these Motion Ex-Parte for an order for interlocutory injunction,” the certified document handed to the Joint Committee of Victims of the Ejura incidents read.



It is exactly a year after two people were killed by security forces when angry youth launched a protest to demand justice for social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaaka.



A meeting was held between the committee and members of the Municipal Security Council and traditional rulers ahead of the event. The Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Coordinating Director, the NADMO Coordinator for the District, the Nifahene, the Police Divisional Commander, the Ejura Police Station Crime Officer, Chairpersons of the NPP and NDC political parties, representatives of the Fire Service and the National Investigations Bureau were present at the meeting.



But a spokesperson for the Kaaka Family, Nafiu Mohammed, who doubles as a member of the committee says there is no established reason that necessitated the court placing an injunction on the event.



“Indeed I have been served [with the court order]. We are doing this as family members. I don’t even understand whether they fear the Kaaka, Mutala, or Abdul Nasir. When you organize a programme then they appear to intimidate you. What intelligence or legality are you standing on to halt this process?” he explained.



“Now we are in talks with our lawyers and family and that will inform their next line of action”, he added.