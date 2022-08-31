Infractions by MDAs reduced by 43% in 2021 Auditor-General’s report - Dr. Oduro Osae

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

The Director of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has said that the 2021 Auditor-General's report showed that infractions by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had been reduced by GH¢1 billion.



He indicated that the GH¢1 billion reduction represents a 43 percent drop in the number of infractions recorded in 2020.



According to Oduro Osae, even though the reduction is a positive sign, there is more room for improvement, 3newsroom.com reports.



“If you review the current report which covers activities of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, you will realize that the infractions have reduced by over One billion Cedis, that is by about 47 percent.



“That is not to say we are happy about what is happening, we are not happy, we would have wished that this is reduced to the barest minimum. But as humans, as we are some of these things will happen,” he said.



The 2021 Auditor General’s report showed that the state lost some GH¢1,080,913,824 due to infractions at the MDAs, a significant drop in the GH¢2,053,176,449 recorded in 2020.



“The irregularities represent either losses that had been incurred by the State through the impropriety or lack of probity in the actions and decisions of public officers or on the other hand, the savings that could have been made if public officials and Institutions had duly observed the public financial management framework put in place to guide their conduct and also safeguard national assets and resources,” parts of the report read.



In the executive summary of the report, the Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamuah Asiedu, said that the 2021 report will help improve compliance to regulations at the various MDAs



“The audit could help improve key internal controls that could minimise fraud, risks, and errors Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Ministries, Departments and Other Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended 31 December 2021.



“The audit process assists covered entities in highlighting best practices that when observed would improve good governance, check or safeguard against loss, misuse or abuse and damage to government properties,” he said.



