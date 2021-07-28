Information Services Department gets new head

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr David Owusu-Amoah has been appointed Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD).



His appointment follows the retirement of Mr Charles Wereko, the former Director of the Department.



A statement signed by Mrs Codjoe Amissah, Deputy Chief Information Officer in Charge of Public Relations Coordination Division (PRCD) and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said Mr Owusu-Amoah’s appointment took effect from 26th July 2021.



The statement said Mr Owusu-Amoah was the Deputy Chief Information Officer in charge of Finance and Administration of the Department from 2018 to 2021.



It said Owusu-Amoah joined the Department in 1998 and served in various capacities, including; Head of Public Relations (PR) Directorate at the Regional Coordinating Council, Ashanti Region, National Development Planning Commission and Ministry of Chieftaincy and Culture.



The statement said he had also served as Regional Information Officer in the Greater Accra Region.



It said Mr Owusu-Amoah had taken over when the Department was undergoing a significant transformation into a modern communication Organisation, disseminating government information through various channels.



The statement said Mr Owusu-Amoah holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon.



It said he also holds a Master’s degree in Communications and Media from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom.