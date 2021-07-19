Information Minister warns of terror threats in Ghana

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the general public to be vigilant on terror alerts in their day-to-day activities.



The Minister urged that market men and women, passengers and commercial drivers and their conductors – popularly known as mates – must be wary of people who pretend to be making calls while dealing with them.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah made the appeal in an interview on Onua TV and Onua FM’s Maakye show, hosted by Captain Smart.



The caution is borne out of recent attacks in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.



Government says it is strengthening measures and retooling the security services at the country’s borders to ensure the safety of citizens in the wake of worrying trends of terrorist attacks in the neighbouring countries.



Insecurity across West Africa and the Sahel has expanded into areas previously considered safe.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah revealed that government has been alerted on the growing incidents of piracy and terrorism drawing closer to Ghana.



According to him, the intelligence was related to the government at its three-day cabinet retreat.



“We should be vigilant in bus stations and watch out for suspected people making calls and pretending to be giving directions to someone on phone and report them to the nearest police stations.”



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah gave an assurance that the state security agencies are prepared to counter any attack but calling on all the citizenry to see the efforts as a shared responsibility.