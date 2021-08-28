Information Centre turns health centre at Gomoa Mpota

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Mpota in Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, are appealing to the government to provide a healthcare facility for the community.



According to the townspeople, due to lack of health facilities in the area the community’s Information Centre has been turned into a chips compound to serve the people.Gomoa Mpota



Gomoa Mpota, with barely 2,000 people, depends on health centers in Winneba for treatment.



Expressing their displeasures to Angel news, some of the resident indicated that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government began building a a health facility but has since been abandoned.



They are therefore calling on the Member of Parliament for the area Honorable Naana Eyiah and District Chief Executive, Benjamin Kojo Otoo to come to their assistance by completing the abondoned project for easy access to health services in the area.



A spokesperson for Gomoa Mpota traditional leaders, Mr Daniel Duah, adding his voice to the call, pleaded that stakeholders expedite works on the ongoing project with a sense of urgency.