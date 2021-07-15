You are here: HomeNews2021 07 15Article 1309525

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Info Ministry’s ‘PR’ for Rebecca Foundation draws social media chatter

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo receives a donation to the foundation First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo receives a donation to the foundation

The Information Ministry put out a notice via its social media handles on Wednesday evening (July 14) relative to a press briefing on “The Story So Far” with the Rebecca Foundation.

The Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, RAAF, is the private vehicle through which First Lady Mrs Akufo-Addo supports particular social causes especially in relation to women and children.

Mrs Akufo-Addo has had a busy last few days after it emerged that allowances paid her by the state were likely illegal.

Following stern public critique, she has via an official letter turned down all future payments and refunded in full close to GH¢900,000 cedis paid to her between 2017 till date.

After posting the flyer announcing a two-day Rebecca Foundation event under the auspices of the Information Ministry – one slated for today Thursday, July 15 and the other for July 22, 2021; a section of the public have expressed disquiet over how a state institution is brazenly engaging in ‘public relations’ for a private outfit.

Journalist and businesswoman, Bridget Otoo tweeted: “The personal NGO of the First Lady - Rebecca Akuffo Addo foundation, is now the project of the ministry of information. Doesn’t the foundation have a spokesperson if they feel we need to hear their “good works”? This is more of a PR gaffe.”

Mrs. Akufo-Addo, according to the RAAF website: “is the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation. The foundation works in partnership with governmental agencies, the private sector, development partners, civil society and non-profit organizations in the execution of its initiatives.”

