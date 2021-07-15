Info Ministry’s ‘PR’ for Rebecca Foundation draws social media chatter

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

The Information Ministry put out a notice via its social media handles on Wednesday evening (July 14) relative to a press briefing on “The Story So Far” with the Rebecca Foundation.



The Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, RAAF, is the private vehicle through which First Lady Mrs Akufo-Addo supports particular social causes especially in relation to women and children.



Mrs Akufo-Addo has had a busy last few days after it emerged that allowances paid her by the state were likely illegal.



Following stern public critique, she has via an official letter turned down all future payments and refunded in full close to GH¢900,000 cedis paid to her between 2017 till date.



After posting the flyer announcing a two-day Rebecca Foundation event under the auspices of the Information Ministry – one slated for today Thursday, July 15 and the other for July 22, 2021; a section of the public have expressed disquiet over how a state institution is brazenly engaging in ‘public relations’ for a private outfit.



Journalist and businesswoman, Bridget Otoo tweeted: “The personal NGO of the First Lady - Rebecca Akuffo Addo foundation, is now the project of the ministry of information. Doesn’t the foundation have a spokesperson if they feel we need to hear their “good works”? This is more of a PR gaffe.”



Mrs. Akufo-Addo, according to the RAAF website: “is the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation. The foundation works in partnership with governmental agencies, the private sector, development partners, civil society and non-profit organizations in the execution of its initiatives.”



They are so eager to repair her bruised ego and reputation. Smh https://t.co/d7EezX0SZL — Ebo Dadzie (@Ebo_dadzie) July 14, 2021

Lol you guys want to tell us you can't go about your agenda without abusing incumbency? What's the relationship between Rebecca's foundation and the Information Ministry of Ghana? https://t.co/8kGjx2kjcv — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) July 14, 2021

In any advanced country people will be looking at the Rebecca Foundation with some ???????? and might call for investigations. To look at their books, - donors etc.. Why the obsession and abuse of state institution for the personal gain or glory of the first lady’s foundation. — Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) July 14, 2021

Running a PR with the state’s account to justify why the First Lady deserves salary at the level of Cabinet ministers. Lmao, ain't you guys tired of the gimmicks?? https://t.co/PlHwRxKwIw — ELIKEM (@case__5) July 14, 2021

In the wake of agitations from citizens on the need for transparency on remunerations received by spouses of the president and his vice, a state institution is being used to prove to citizens that the president's wife doesn't need state resources to fund her foundation



Ironic https://t.co/36kx26kAuP — The Umbrella Gh (@TheUmbrellaGh) July 14, 2021

Charliieeeee I shock — Nii ☄️ (@i_am_Nii_) July 14, 2021

Who authorized this PR disaster? ???????????? since when did the government website start propagating the affairs of a private entity. Talk of conflict of interest. Fucking shame. To think we sat in a queue to vote for this rubbish — Bråå K●F¡ ™ ???????????????????????? (@eii_braakofi) July 14, 2021