Indomie seller narrowly escapes death as car rams into her shop

play videoThe driver nearly mowed down the vendor who was at post when the incident occurred

An Indomie seller narrowly escaped death on Tuesday morning after a salon car ran into her food stand.



The moving vehicle which was on Osu Badu street at Dzorwulu in Accra, unfortunately, drove into the food stand after another car from the opposite direction nearly drove into her.



She was miraculously unharmed but some of her food items were destroyed by the car.



The front part of the vehicle was equally destroyed.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the traumatised driver said, “ a car hit my back door and after I was hit, I turned my car which also hit another one and then hit the food stand.”



The Indomie vendor, however, could not speak to GhanaWeb as she was visibly shaken by the incident.



The police was later seen at the accident scene.





Below is the video of the accident:







