Indomie 'Ladha Ya Kuku' is not registered in Ghana - FDA

Health News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says Indomie Instant Noodles with “Ladha Ya Kuku” inscription on the label is not a registered product in Ghana.



This comes after the FDA attention was drawn to the recall of Indomie Instant Noodles (Chicken Flavour) products from certain countries due to suspected presence of aflatoxins and pesticides.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the only indomie instant noodles product that is registered in Ghana is manufactured locally and occasionally sourced from Nigeria.



It said both products were taken through a rigorous process, including testing regimes for aflatoxins and pesticides residues before market authorization was given with periodic post market testing conducted from time to time.



Considering recent recalls in other countries, the FDA had picked samples from the manufacturing facility in Ghana as well as different points of sale across regions nationwide for testing at the Centre for Laboratory Services and research, it assured.



It called on anybody in possession of the unregistered Indomie products to contact the FDA immediately.



It assured that its surveillance teams were monitoring the markets for any of these unregistered Indomie products and would not renege on its mandate to protect public health and safety.